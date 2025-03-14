Friday, March 14, 2025
Genesee Park in San Diego offers 192 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
American Assets Trust Acquires 192-Unit Multifamily Property in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — American Assets Trust has purchased Genesee Park, an apartment community located at 3625 Earnscliff Place in San Diego, from Hess Genesee Park LLC for an undisclosed price. Rachel Parsons, Derreck Ostrzyzek, Mike Murphy, Chris Tresp and Kenji Thomas of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1985, Genesee Park consists of six buildings, each configured with three stories of residential space over one level of gated on-grade garage parking. The community features 192 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, each averaging 1,051 square feet. Units offer an outdoor balcony, oversized windows and ample storage closets. Genesee Park also features a deck area with a pool, spa, lounge seating and outdoor dining tables.

