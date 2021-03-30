American Bear Logistics Signs 19,451 SF Industrial Lease Near DFW Airport

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Chicago-based American Bear Logistics Corp. has signed a 19,451-square-foot industrial lease at 419 Bank St. in Southlake. The global logistics firm will occupy space within Southlake Business Park, a three-building, 12.6-acre development located less than five miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Noah Dodge and Joe Santaularia of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, along with Nick Krejci of Darwin Realty, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Hogan Harrison, Matt Carthey and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Southlake Industrial LP.