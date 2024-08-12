Monday, August 12, 2024
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesMidwest

American Bear Logistics Signs 56,264 SF Industrial Lease in Bensenville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — American Bear Logistics Corp. has signed a 56,264-square-foot industrial lease at 1065 Thorndale Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville. Chris Nelson and Calvin Gunn of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Prologis. Nick Krejci of CORE Industrial Realty represented the tenant, which is a logistics company that focuses on integrating international freight forwarding, warehouse management, U.S. inland road transportation and import/export customs declaration services.

