American Bear Logistics Signs 57,143 SF Industrial Lease in Itasca, Illinois

The ocean freight transportation company will occupy space at 1475 Thorndale Ave.

ITASCA, ILL. — American Bear Logistics has signed a 57,143-square-foot industrial lease at 1475 Thorndale Ave. in Itasca. The building features 8,838 square feet of office space, 26 docks, one drive-in doors, 24 trailer stalls and a clear height of 28 feet. Nick Krejci of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International represented the tenant in the lease transaction. American Bear Logistics, an ocean freight transportation company, was seeking a larger warehouse near O’Hare International Airport to support growing demand from its customers, according to Darwin.