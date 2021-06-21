REBusinessOnline

American Bear Logistics Signs 57,143 SF Industrial Lease in Itasca, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The ocean freight transportation company will occupy space at 1475 Thorndale Ave.

ITASCA, ILL. — American Bear Logistics has signed a 57,143-square-foot industrial lease at 1475 Thorndale Ave. in Itasca. The building features 8,838 square feet of office space, 26 docks, one drive-in doors, 24 trailer stalls and a clear height of 28 feet. Nick Krejci of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International represented the tenant in the lease transaction. American Bear Logistics, an ocean freight transportation company, was seeking a larger warehouse near O’Hare International Airport to support growing demand from its customers, according to Darwin.

