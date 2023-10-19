Thursday, October 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
University-Utah-SLC-UT
The public-private partnership between the University of Utah and American Campus Communities will double the university’s on-campus housing stock over the course of the next decade.
DevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingUtahWestern

American Campus Communities to Develop 5,000 Student Housing Beds at The University of Utah

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has selected American Campus Communities (ACC) for the development and management of 5,000 student housing beds on the university’s campus in Salt Lake City. Planned beds will be developed over the next decade and will double the amount of on-campus housing offered by the university upon completion.

ACC will lead the development efforts in partnership with two Utah-based companies: MHTN Architects and Okland Construction. Design and architecture firm Ayers Saint Gross will also provide support for the projects.

The first development will be built directly south of Kahlert Village in space that is currently a parking lot. The development will offer 1,500 beds upon completion, which is scheduled for fall 2026.

Under terms of the public-private partnership agreement, the university will retain ownership of the land while ACC and its partners will finance, plan and construct the student housing. ACC will manage operations of the communities upon completion. 

You may also like

Landmark Properties Completes $2B Student Housing Portfolio for...

Trammell Crow, STAG Begin Construction on 300,000 SF...

Barings, Foulger Pratt Purchase Build-to-Rent Residential Community Underway...

Office America, Avanti Way Break Ground on Deco...

Bright Realty Nears Completion of 362-Unit Tapestry at...

Fairfield Divests of 206-Unit Sandy28 Apartment Building in...

IPA Negotiates $25.3M Sale of Long-Term Ground Lease...

Pennrose Breaks Ground on 63-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

CPP Acquires 112-Unit Skyline View Apartments in Layton,...