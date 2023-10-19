American Campus Communities to Develop 5,000 Student Housing Beds at The University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has selected American Campus Communities (ACC) for the development and management of 5,000 student housing beds on the university’s campus in Salt Lake City. Planned beds will be developed over the next decade and will double the amount of on-campus housing offered by the university upon completion.

ACC will lead the development efforts in partnership with two Utah-based companies: MHTN Architects and Okland Construction. Design and architecture firm Ayers Saint Gross will also provide support for the projects.

The first development will be built directly south of Kahlert Village in space that is currently a parking lot. The development will offer 1,500 beds upon completion, which is scheduled for fall 2026.

Under terms of the public-private partnership agreement, the university will retain ownership of the land while ACC and its partners will finance, plan and construct the student housing. ACC will manage operations of the communities upon completion.