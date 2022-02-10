American Canning Signs 154,786 SF Industrial Lease Expansion at Park 183 in Austin

American Canning plans to move into its expanded space, which comprises the entirety of Building 5 within Park 183 in Austin, this spring.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — American Canning, which provides packaging services for the beverage industry, has signed a 154,786-square-foot, full-building industrial lease expansion at Park 183 in southeast Austin. American Canning plans to take occupancy of its larger space at Building 5 this spring when it relocates from its 45,309-square-foot space in Building 2. A partnership between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and New York-based Clarion Partners is developing the 950,000-square-foot park in phases. John Barksdale and Joe Novek of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. CBRE’s Darryl Dadon represented the tenant.