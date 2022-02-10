American Canning Signs 154,786 SF Industrial Lease Expansion at Park 183 in Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — American Canning, which provides packaging services for the beverage industry, has signed a 154,786-square-foot, full-building industrial lease expansion at Park 183 in southeast Austin. American Canning plans to take occupancy of its larger space at Building 5 this spring when it relocates from its 45,309-square-foot space in Building 2. A partnership between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. and New York-based Clarion Partners is developing the 950,000-square-foot park in phases. John Barksdale and Joe Novek of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. CBRE’s Darryl Dadon represented the tenant.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.