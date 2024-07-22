Monday, July 22, 2024
DevelopmentMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

American Capital, Clarion Partners to Develop 316-Unit Enso Multifamily Project in Lynnwood, Washington

by Amy Works

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — American Capital Group and Clarion Partners have formed a joint venture to develop Enso, an apartment community in Lynnwood, approximately 15 miles north of Seattle. Pacific Life Insurance Co. served as construction lender for the project, with construction scheduled to commence in August for completion in summer 2026.

Located at 4001 198th St. SW, Enso will feature 312 apartments, more than 4,200 square feet of retail space, ample parking, a 2,600-square-foot co-working space, a 3,000-square-foot fitness facility, a 2,400-square-foot game lounge and a 2,600-square-foot resident lounge, as well as a dog wash and bike storage.

