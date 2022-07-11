REBusinessOnline

American Capital Group, Artemis Real Estate Partners Divest of Uplund Apartments in Kirkland, Washington for $242M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Upland-Apts-Kirkland-WA

Located in Kirkland, Wash., Uplund features 409 apartments, an onsite hiking trail, two private terrace courtyards, a fitness center, car wash station, dog wash station, bike storage, coworking spaces and multiple resident lounges.

KIRKLAND, WASH. — American Capital Group (ACG) and Artemis Real Estate Partners have completed the disposition of Uplund, a multifamily community located at 11723 NE 117th Court in Kirkland. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $242 million.

Built in 2021 on 7.4 acres, Uplund features two six-story buildings offering 409 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with an average unit size of 789 square feet. Ten percent of the apartments are designated as affordable units. The property features an onsite hiking trail, two private terrace courtyards, a 24-hour fitness center, car wash station, dog wash station, bike storage and repair station, smart parcel lockers with refrigeration for grocery delivery, coworking spaces and multiple resident lounges.

ACG completed the property after taking over the development from the previous owner mid-construction during the pandemic.

Eli Hanacek, Jon Hallgrimson, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE Capital Markets in Seattle represented the sellers in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  