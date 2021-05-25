REBusinessOnline

American Commercial Realty Acquires 152-Unit Hampton Forest Apartments in Gainesville, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Hampton Forest Apartments

Hampton Forest Apartments has one- and two- bedroom floorplans, with most having private balconies or patios.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — American Commercial Realty (ACR) has acquired Hampton Forest Apartments, a 152-unit multifamily community in Gainesville. The seller, an entity doing business as Fox Hollow Apartments LLC, sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Hampton Forest Apartments has one- and two- bedroom floorplans, with most having private balconies or patios. The community includes 19 two-story concrete block buildings with a leasing office and resident services building, as well as a swimming pool on a nearly 10-acre site. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

ACR is planning to make a series of improvements at Hampton Forest, including new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchens, the addition of modern plank flooring and contemporary fixtures and washers and dryers in many of the units. There will also be new grilling and dining stations, as well as enhancements to the pool area and upgrades to the landscaping. Park Partners, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based renovation management company, is in charge of doing the upgrades to Hampton Forest. Atrium Management will manage the property.

Located at 7301 W. University Ave., Hampton Forest is situated less than one mile from The Oaks Malls and the Newberry Road interchange. The pet-friendly community is also close to the University of Florida, Santa Fe College and the North Florida Regional Medical Center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews