American Commercial Realty Acquires 152-Unit Hampton Forest Apartments in Gainesville, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Hampton Forest Apartments has one- and two- bedroom floorplans, with most having private balconies or patios.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — American Commercial Realty (ACR) has acquired Hampton Forest Apartments, a 152-unit multifamily community in Gainesville. The seller, an entity doing business as Fox Hollow Apartments LLC, sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Hampton Forest Apartments has one- and two- bedroom floorplans, with most having private balconies or patios. The community includes 19 two-story concrete block buildings with a leasing office and resident services building, as well as a swimming pool on a nearly 10-acre site. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

ACR is planning to make a series of improvements at Hampton Forest, including new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchens, the addition of modern plank flooring and contemporary fixtures and washers and dryers in many of the units. There will also be new grilling and dining stations, as well as enhancements to the pool area and upgrades to the landscaping. Park Partners, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based renovation management company, is in charge of doing the upgrades to Hampton Forest. Atrium Management will manage the property.

Located at 7301 W. University Ave., Hampton Forest is situated less than one mile from The Oaks Malls and the Newberry Road interchange. The pet-friendly community is also close to the University of Florida, Santa Fe College and the North Florida Regional Medical Center.