American Commercial Realty Buys Seven Retail Centers in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — American Commercial Realty (ACR) has purchased seven retail centers in Columbus totaling approximately 215,000 square feet. There are five centers on and near the “Main Street” corridor east of downtown and two properties along the Dublin-Granville corridor in the city’s northeast side. The assets include Village Centre, Beechcroft Centre, Main Hamilton Center, 5156 E Main St Centre, Wyandotte Centre and McNaughten Center. ACR also unveiled that Marx Bagels, a kosher bagel bakery from Cincinnati with roots in the Columbus market, will be taking over the space at McNaughten Center long occupied by Block’s Bagels. Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based ACR owns and operates more than 2.5 million square feet of commercial properties in addition to a multifamily portfolio. The portfolio marks the company’s first Columbus acquisition.

