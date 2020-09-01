REBusinessOnline

American Commercial Realty to Redevelop Shopping Center in Central Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

OCALA, FLA. — American Commercial Realty Corp. will redevelop Pearl Britain Plaza, a Publix-anchored shopping center in Ocala. The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based developer will demolish the existing Publix, which was built in 1991, and build a new 48,387-square-foot Publix. Anchoring the 77,637-square-foot center, the new Publix will feature a drive-thru pharmacy. Existing tenants including Stay Faded Barber, Sam’s Nails, Wise Guys Pizzeria, Jackson Hewitt and Shang Hai Restaurant will remain in place when the center reopens, scheduled for early 2021. Pearl Britain Plaza is situated at 2657 NE 35th St., 38 miles south of downtown Gainesville. Cuhaci & Peterson designed the shopping center. Elliott Throne and Jesse Wright of JLL originated a construction loan through First Florida Integrity Bank on behalf of the borrower. The seven-year loan features a fixed interest rate.

