American Dental Association Relocates Headquarters to 401 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago

CHICAGO — The American Dental Association (ADA) is relocating its headquarters to 401 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago. In the first quarter of 2025, the tenant will begin occupying the top three floors of the building and a portion of the 32nd floor for a total of 69,574 square feet. ADA’s lease encompasses 9.4 percent of the building’s total rentable space, bringing the occupancy to 88.4 percent. Tenants at the property have access to an outdoor work park, direct access to University of Chicago Gleacher Center conference facilities, a tenant lounge and conference center, Pine Street Kitchen, a 7,500-square-foot professionally managed fitness center and indoor valet parking.

ADA’s move comes after spending 60 years at its previous headquarters at 211 East Chicago, which was sold to Lurie Children’s Hospital. Erica Marshall of Stream Realty Partners and Howard Meyer of Zeller represented ownership, Walton Street Capital. Jeff Liljeberg and Jaime Fink of JLL represented ADA.