American Eagle Outfitters to Open Nine Locations in Westfield Shopping Centers

Posted on by in California, Development, Retail, Western

LOS ANGELES — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), a Los Angeles-based clothing retailer, has announced plans to open seven Aerie stores and two OFFLINE by Aerie locations at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shopping centers during the second half of 2021.

The new Aerie stores will open at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J.; Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, Md.; Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill.; Westfield Plaza Bonita in National City, Calif.; Westfield Southcenter in Seattle; Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore, N.Y.; and Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, Calif.

The locations at Westfield Garden State Plaza and Westfield Montgomery will also feature adjacent OFFLINE by Aerie stores, a new brand by AEO offering a collection of activewear and accessories, which launched in July 2020.

