American Eagle Signs 14,182 SF Lease for Michigan Avenue Flagship Store in Chicago

CHICAGO — American Eagle Outfitters has signed a lease for a new flagship store at 600 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago. The 14,182-square-foot store is expected to open on July 1, 2027. American Eagle will occupy space opposite UNIQLO, which returned to Michigan Avenue with its store opening in March. The Chicago flagship will be American Eagle’s second flagship store in the U.S., following the opening of its New York City flagship late last year.

The surrounding stretch of Michigan Avenue recently saw the opening of Aritzia and a new home for The North Face. The Cube, a London-based urban playground concept, is slated to open this summer. The Candy Hall of Fame will debut in summer 2027.

Marget Graham, Dick Spinell and Stan Nitzberg of Mid-America Asset Management represented the owners of 600 N. Michigan Ave. Jim Sakanich and Riley McCarron of CBRE represented American Eagle.