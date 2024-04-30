Tuesday, April 30, 2024
According to the various leasing agents involved in the deal, American Eagle's lease at 63 Madison Avenue represents the largest office lease inked in New York City thus far in 2024.
American Eagle Signs 338,085 SF Office Lease at 63 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has signed a 338,085-square-foot office lease at 63 Madison Avenue, a 15-story building in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 20 years. The space encompasses 108,194 square feet across the entire 7th and 11th floors and the entire 66,597 square feet of one of the tower’s concourse areas. Additionally, a sublease arrangement totaling 162,291 square feet — approximately 54,097 square feet per floor — has been reached with CBS for the 8th, 9th and 10th floors. This sublease agreement will eventually convert into a direct lease. Mitti Liebersohn, David Goldstein, Anna Erickson, Nate Brzozowski and Will Demuth of Savills represented American Eagle in the direct lease and sublease negotiations. Mark Boisi of Cushman & Wakefield represented CBS in the sublease negotiations. Peter Duncan, Matt Coudert and Alex Bermingham represented the landlord, George Comfort & Sons, which owns the building in partnership with Jamestown and Loeb Partners Realty, on an internal basis.

