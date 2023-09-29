American Equity Partners Acquires Jersey City Office Building for $46M

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — American Equity Partners has acquired Harborside 6, a 200,000-square-foot office building in Jersey City, for $46 million. The building is situated within a larger waterfront development known as Harborside that was originally developed by Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE), then known as Mack-Cali Corp. The building can support traditional office tenants as well as healthcare, studio production and creative office users. A Whole Foods Market also recently opened on the building’s ground floor. American Equity Partners has appointed Newmark as the leasing agent.