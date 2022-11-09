REBusinessOnline

American Family Care Signs Four Healthcare Leases Totaling 12,600 SF in Houston Area

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Texas

HOUSTON — American Family Care, which provides urgent care and walk-in healthcare services, has signed a quartet of leases totaling 12,600 square feet in the Houston area. The spaces are located in Sugar Land (2,700 square feet), Katy (2,800 square feet), Elyson (3,400 square feet) and Kingwood (3,700 square feet). John Frazier of Houston-based brokerage firm Baker Katz represented the tenant in all four sets of lease negotiations.

