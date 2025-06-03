Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 800,000-square-foot plant is located adjacent to I-70. (Image courtesy of America’s Heartland Packing)
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestMissouri

American Foods Group Opens $800M Beef Processing Facility in Wright City, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

WRIGHT CITY, MO. — American Foods Group has opened an $800 million beef processing facility adjacent to I-70 in Wright City, about 50 miles west of downtown St. Louis. The 800,000-square-foot facility is known as America’s Heartland Packing LLC. The project was the focus of a FreightWeekSTL panel discussion hosted by the St. Louis Regional Freightway.

Cattle are primarily shipped to the facility on trucks through the interstate highway system, as well as the associated packaging equipment needed for shipping outbound products. On average, the property receives about 10 trucks of cattle every weekday, with the plant harvesting about 400 cattle per day. The plant produces varying types of beef, including ground beef and different cuts of steaks. The facility ships out eight to 10 trucks of finished products per day to grocery stores, further processors, food service providers and schools.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is investing $2.8 billion to add a third lane in each direction along nearly 200 miles of I-70 between St. Louis and Kansas City, a major project that is expected to benefit the new beef facility. Operations are expected to increase significantly at the facility in the future. Full operational capacity is anticipated to be reached over the next 18 months, with harvesting numbers increasing from 400 cattle per day to 2,400.

You may also like

Newmark Negotiates 65,817 SF Industrial Lease in Carteret,...

JLL Brokers Sale of 2.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

Wespac Breaks Ground on Sprouts Farmers Market Headquarters...

Evergreen Devco Completes Construction of Multi-Tenant Retail Buildings...

Brookline, Rhino Investments to Renovate 778,000 SF Shopping...

Ingram to Invest $50M in St. Louis Region...

Birchway Title Agency Launches 1031 Exchange Company in...

WB Pub to Open at Boardwalk Shopping Center...

JLL Secures Construction Debt, JV Equity for West...