DALLAS — American Girl will open a 14,720-square-foot store next month at The Shops at Park Lane, a 33.5-acre mixed-use development in the University Park area of Dallas. In addition to a full range of dolls and accessories, the two-level store will feature a full-service café, personal shopping assistants, private party rooms, salon services and a floor-to-ceiling dollhouse exhibit. The opening is scheduled for early March. Northwood Retail owns and operates The Shops at Park Lane.