The portfolio includes Blossom Valley (pictured), a seniors housing property in Wenatchee, Wash.
American Healthcare REIT Acquires Four Seniors Housing Communities in Washington State

by Amy Works

BATTLE GROUND, PORT ORCHARD AND WENATCHEE, WASH. — Cogir Management USA Inc. and American Healthcare REIT (AHR) have expanded their relationship to 14 communities with AHR’s acquisition of four communities in the state of Washington.

AHR acquired Mallard Landing in Battle Ground, Orchard Pointe in Port Orchard and Blossom Valley and Blossom Creek in Wenatchee. This portfolio includes a total of 207 assisted living and memory care units.

With this acquisition, Cogir now operates communities in Washington, California, Utah and North Carolina for AHR. Cogir also now manages 22 communities in Washington and 84 communities across the United States.

