American Homes 4 Rent Opens 127-Home Rental Community in Loganville, Georgia
LOGANVILLE, GA. — American Homes 4 Rent has opened Stone Creek Community, a 127-home rental community in Loganville. The community comprises single-family homes that feature fenced-in backyards and three-to five-bedroom floor plans ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet. Rents will start in the $1,600s. Each home offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, central heating and air conditioning and two-car garages. The community will also feature a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and a playground. Additionally, routine front and backyard maintenance is included. Stone Creek Community is situated at 5031 U.S. Highway 81, 38 miles east of downtown Atlanta.
