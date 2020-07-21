REBusinessOnline

American Homes 4 Rent Opens 127-Home Rental Community in Loganville, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Stone Creek Community in Loganville, Ga., comprises single-family rental homes that feature fenced-in backyards and three-to five-bedroom floor plans ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet. Rents will start in the $1,600s.

LOGANVILLE, GA. — American Homes 4 Rent has opened Stone Creek Community, a 127-home rental community in Loganville. The community comprises single-family homes that feature fenced-in backyards and three-to five-bedroom floor plans ranging from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet. Rents will start in the $1,600s. Each home offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, central heating and air conditioning and two-car garages. The community will also feature a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and a playground. Additionally, routine front and backyard maintenance is included. Stone Creek Community is situated at 5031 U.S. Highway 81, 38 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  