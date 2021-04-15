REBusinessOnline

American Honda Finance Signs 23,142 SF Office Lease Expansion in Irving

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Royal-Ridge-Irving

Royal Ridge is a 500,000-square-foot office complex in Irving owned by Florida-based Accesso.

IRVING, TEXAS — American Honda Finance Corp., the leasing and financing solutions arm of the Japanese automaker, has signed a 23,142-square-foot office lease expansion at the 500,000-square-foot Royal Ridge complex in Irving. Timothy Vaughan of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. John Brownlee and Michael Williams of JLL represented the landlord, Florida-based Accesso. Honda’s total footprint at Royal Ridge now encompasses nearly 100,000 square feet.

