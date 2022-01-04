REBusinessOnline

American House Acquires 13 Senior Living Communities in Tennessee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast, Tennessee

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Southfield-based American House Senior Living Communities has acquired 13 seniors living communities in Tennessee totaling 875 units. Seniors housing giant Ventas sold the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

The properties were formerly Elmcroft Senior Living campuses and will be rebranded as American House Senior Living Communities. With this new portfolio, Southfield-based American House will now manage a total of 70 independent living, assisted living and/or memory care facilities.

The portfolio includes the following properties:

– American House Bartlett features 66 assisted living apartments and is located at 3345 Kirby Whitten Road in Bartlett.

– American House Brentwood features 60 assisted living and memory care apartment units, and is located at 5436 Edmondson Pike in Brentwood.

– American House Bristol features 83 assisted living and memory care apartment units, and is located at 826 Meadow View Road in Bristol.

– American House Halls features 53 assisted living and memory care apartments, and is located at 7521 Andersonville Pike in Knoxville.

– American House Hamilton Place features 49 assisted living and memory care apartments and is situated at 1502 Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga, near the Georgia and Tennessee border.

– American House Hendersonville is located at 1020 Carrington Place in Hendersonville and features 55 assisted living and memory care apartments.

– American House Jackson is located at 911 Old Humboldt Road in Jackson and features 79 assisted living and memory care apartment units.

– American House Johnson City is located at 406 E Mountianview Road in Johnson City. The property features 59 assisted living and memory care apartments.

– American House Kingsport is situated at 901 Teasel Drive in Kingsport. The property features 59 assisted living and memory care apartments.

– American House Lebanon features 74 assisted living and memory care apartments, and is located at 801 West Main St. in Lebanon.

– American House Murfreesboro is located at 3211 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The property features 60 assisted living and memory care apartments.

– American House Shallowford is situated at 7127 Lee Highway in Chattanooga. The property features 66 assisted living and memory care apartments.

– American House West Knoxville is located at 8024 Gleason Drive in Knoxville. The property features 105 assisted living and memory care apartments.

