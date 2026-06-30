Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Hamptons-At-Woodland-Pointe
Hamptons at Woodland Pointe will be rebranded as Woodland Pointe Residences.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

American Landmark Acquires 240-Unit Multifamily Community in Nashville

by Abby Cox

NASHVILLE, TENN. — American Landmark Apartments has acquired Hamptons at Woodland Pointe, a 240-unit apartment community located in Nashville. The seller requested anonymity and the price was not disclosed. The property will be rebranded as Woodland Pointe Residences.

Built in 2021, Woodland Pointe Residences offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 677 square feet to 1,649 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a swimming pool with a sundeck, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, dog park, barbecue grilling pavilion, car care center and controlled-access entry.

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