American Landmark Acquires 293-Unit H6 Apartments in Houston’s Energy Corridor

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

American Landmark will rebrand H6 Apartments in Houston as Neo at Ten.

HOUSTON — Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark has acquired H6, a 293-unit apartment community in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. Built in 2016, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 475 to 1,444 square feet. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, European cabinetry, granite countertops, washers and dryers and private balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, business center and a Zen garden. The seller was not disclosed. American Landmark has subsequently rebranded the community as Neo at Ten.