American Landmark has rebranded Alta Blue Goose, a 300-unit apartment community in Manor, as EightyOne 10 Blue Goose.
American Landmark Acquires 300-Unit Apartment Community in Manor, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MANOR, TEXAS — Tampa-based investment firm American Landmark Apartments has acquired Alta Blue Goose, a 300-unit multifamily community in Manor, a northeastern suburb of Austin. Built in 2023, the community offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as private work offices and conference rooms, a pool, fitness center and a clubroom. American Landmark plans to rebrand the property as EightyOne 10 Blue Goose. The seller was not disclosed, but Alta is the brand of Atlanta-based multifamily developer Wood Partners.

