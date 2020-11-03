American Landmark Acquires 300-Unit View at Fort Worth Apartments

American Landmark has rebranded The View at Fort Worth as The Shelby at Northside.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark has acquired The View at Fort Worth, a 300-unit apartment community located just north of the city’s downtown area. Built in 2018, the property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 594 to 1,169 square feet that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, in-unit washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck, clubhouse with a lounge, coffee bar, business center, fitness center and two outdoor courtyards. The new ownership will add luxury lighting fixtures and electronic smart locks, as well as upgrade the landscaping and several amenity spaces. American Landmark, which now owns 18 apartment communities in the metroplex, has rebranded the property as The Shelby at Northside.