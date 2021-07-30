American Landmark Acquires 325-Unit Elan River District Apartments in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark has acquired Elan River District Apartments, a 325-unit community in Fort Worth. Built in 2017, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. Amenities include a pool, business center, fitness center and a social lounge. American Landmark will implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as Mercantile River District.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.