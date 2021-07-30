American Landmark Acquires 325-Unit Elan River District Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

American Landmark will rebrand Elan River District in Fort Worth as Mercantile River District.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark has acquired Elan River District Apartments, a 325-unit community in Fort Worth. Built in 2017, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. Amenities include a pool, business center, fitness center and a social lounge. American Landmark will implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as Mercantile River District.