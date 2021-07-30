REBusinessOnline

American Landmark Acquires 325-Unit Elan River District Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Elan-River-District-Fort-Worth

American Landmark will rebrand Elan River District in Fort Worth as Mercantile River District.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark has acquired Elan River District Apartments, a 325-unit community in Fort Worth. Built in 2017, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. Amenities include a pool, business center, fitness center and a social lounge. American Landmark will implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as Mercantile River District.

