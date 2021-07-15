REBusinessOnline

American Landmark Acquires 368-Unit Olympus at Ross Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Olympus-at-Ross-Dallas

Macallan at Ross, formerly known as Olympus at Ross, totals 368 units. The property was built in 2015.

DALLAS — Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark has acquired Olympus at Ross, a 368-unit apartment community located in the Bryan Place neighborhood of Dallas. Built in 2015, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with quartz countertops, keyless entry mechanisms and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling area, fitness studio, social lounge, cybercafé and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. American Landmark will rebrand the property as Macallan at Ross.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews