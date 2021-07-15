American Landmark Acquires 368-Unit Olympus at Ross Apartments in Dallas

Macallan at Ross, formerly known as Olympus at Ross, totals 368 units. The property was built in 2015.

DALLAS — Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark has acquired Olympus at Ross, a 368-unit apartment community located in the Bryan Place neighborhood of Dallas. Built in 2015, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with quartz countertops, keyless entry mechanisms and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling area, fitness studio, social lounge, cybercafé and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. American Landmark will rebrand the property as Macallan at Ross.