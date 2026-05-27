American Landmark Acquires 400-Unit Apartment Community in Buford, Georgia

BUFORD, GA. — American Landmark Apartments has acquired Preserve at Mill Creek, a 400-unit multifamily community located at 1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd. in Buford, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2001, Preserve at Mill Creek is situated near the Mall of Georgia, I-85 and Ga. Highway 20. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a swimming pool, fitness center, courtyard and a clubhouse. The acquisition grows American Landmark’s metro Atlanta portfolio to nine properties.