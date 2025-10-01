Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Amenities at Rosemont St. John in Jacksonville include a resort-style swimming pool.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

American Landmark Acquires 402-Unit Apartment Community in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — American Landmark Apartments has acquired Rosemont St. Johns, a 402-unit apartment community located at 12310 Seacrest Lane in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood. Built in 2007, the property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, clubhouse with resident lounge and entertainment kitchen, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor grilling and picnic areas and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

