American Landmark Acquires 402-Unit Apartment Community in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — American Landmark Apartments has acquired Rosemont St. Johns, a 402-unit apartment community located at 12310 Seacrest Lane in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood. Built in 2007, the property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, clubhouse with resident lounge and entertainment kitchen, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor grilling and picnic areas and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.