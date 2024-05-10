American Landmark Acquires 444-Unit Pointe on Westshore Multifamily Community in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — American Landmark Apartments has acquired The Pointe on Westshore, a 444-unit multifamily community located at 4950 W. Prescott St. in the Westshore Marina District of Tampa. Built in 2021, the property features 13 five-story apartment buildings and two-story townhomes, with residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, fitness center, pet spa, business center and barbecue and picnic area. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.