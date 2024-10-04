American Landmark Acquires, Rebrands 455-Unit Apartment Community in Brandon, Florida

BRANDON, FLA. — American Landmark Apartments has acquired Courtney Trace & The Addison, a 455-unit multifamily community located at 1131 Courtney Trace Drive and 251 Annapolis Way in Brandon, about 13 miles east of Tampa. The locally based buyer will rebrand the property as “The Griffin” moving forward.

American Landmark also plans to implement $7 million of upgrades at the community, including a new dog park, updates to the clubhouse and fitness center, improvements to the pool and outdoor areas and the addition of electric vehicle charging stations. Interior units will also undergo substantial renovations.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed.