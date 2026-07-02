Thursday, July 2, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Levi-at-River-City
Mirador Apartments at River City and Stovall Apartments at River City will be rebranded as a singular property, dubbed Levi at River City.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

American Landmark Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Jacksonville, Florida

by Abby Cox

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — American Landmark Properties has acquired two multifamily communities totaling 552 units in Jacksonville. The adjacent properties include Mirador Apartments at River City and Stovall Apartments at River City, which will be rebranded as a singular property, dubbed Levi at River City. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2007, Levi at River City offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that feature fully equipped kitchens, private patios or balconies, and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities include resort-style swimming pools, a fitness center, clubhouse, business center, community playground and controlled-access entry.

You may also like

Northmarq Secures $13.7M Bridge Loan for Innerbelt Business...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $7M Loan for Refinancing...

Redwood West, Panattoni Purchase 394,616 SF The Pike...

Lee & Associates Brokers $9.1M Sale of Three-Building...

Matthews Arranges Sale of Four-Property Medical Office Portfolio...

Coldwell Banker Commercial Negotiates $4.4M Sale of Office...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Park...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 586-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Prudent Growth Acquires 28,850 SF Retail Center in...