American Landmark Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — American Landmark Properties has acquired two multifamily communities totaling 552 units in Jacksonville. The adjacent properties include Mirador Apartments at River City and Stovall Apartments at River City, which will be rebranded as a singular property, dubbed Levi at River City. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2007, Levi at River City offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that feature fully equipped kitchens, private patios or balconies, and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities include resort-style swimming pools, a fitness center, clubhouse, business center, community playground and controlled-access entry.