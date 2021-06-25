American Landmark Buys 225-Unit Alta Spring Creek Apartments in Garland, Texas

American Landmark will rebrand Alta Spring Creek in Garland as The ReVe.

GARLAND, TEXAS — Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark has purchased Alta Spring Creek, a 225-unit apartment community in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with walk-in closets and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities include package delivery services, an outdoor entertainment space with a grilling station, a 24/7 athletic studio and private meeting and conference spaces. The seller was not disclosed, but national multifamily firm Wood Partners developed and completed the property last September. American Landmark will rebrand the community as The ReVe and invest in capital improvements.