American Landmark Buys 240-Unit Pine Creek Ranch Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

American Landmark will rebrand Pine Creek Ranch as Stone Creek at The Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Tampa-based investment firm American Landmark has purchased Pine Creek Ranch, a 240-unit apartment community located about 30 miles north of Houston in The Woodlands. Built in 2005, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with granite countertops, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, resident clubhouse, tennis court and an outdoor picnic area. The seller was not disclosed. American Landmark, which now owns 41 properties in Texas and 17 in the Houston area, will invest $2.7 million in capital improvements and rebrand the community as Stone Creek at The Woodlands.