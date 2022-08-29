American Landmark Buys 286-Unit The Lotus Apartment Property in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Glendale, Ariz., The Lotus features 286 apartments, a swimming pool, hammock garden, business center and secured bike storage.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — American Landmark Apartments has purchased Cabana 99th, a multifamily community located at 10000 W. Missouri Ave. in Glendale. The buyer has renamed the 286-unit property as The Lotus.

Built in 2022, The Lotus features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 468 square feet to 828 square feet. Apartments offer dishwashers, full-size washers/dryers, large energy-efficient windows, stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceiling heights, wood-style vinyl plank flooring and workstation desks in select units.

Community amenities include a swimming pool, electric vehicle charging stations, a hammock garden, keyless entry locks, monthly resident events, a business center, multi-purpose lawn, outdoor fitness space, secured bike storage and outdoor barbecue area.

Terms of the transaction were not released.