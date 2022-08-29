REBusinessOnline

American Landmark Buys 286-Unit The Lotus Apartment Property in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

The-Lotus-Glendale-AZ

Located in Glendale, Ariz., The Lotus features 286 apartments, a swimming pool, hammock garden, business center and secured bike storage.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — American Landmark Apartments has purchased Cabana 99th, a multifamily community located at 10000 W. Missouri Ave. in Glendale. The buyer has renamed the 286-unit property as The Lotus.

Built in 2022, The Lotus features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 468 square feet to 828 square feet. Apartments offer dishwashers, full-size washers/dryers, large energy-efficient windows, stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceiling heights, wood-style vinyl plank flooring and workstation desks in select units.

Community amenities include a swimming pool, electric vehicle charging stations, a hammock garden, keyless entry locks, monthly resident events, a business center, multi-purpose lawn, outdoor fitness space, secured bike storage and outdoor barbecue area.

Terms of the transaction were not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  