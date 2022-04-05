American Landmark Buys 328-Unit Cavalli at Iron Horse Station Apartments Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Cavalli at Iron Horse Station in North Richland Hills totals 328 units. The property was built in 2021.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark has purchased Cavalli at Iron Horse Station, a 328-unit apartment community in North Richland Hills, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. Built in 2021, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 605 to 1,298 square feet and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, media/game room, fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a pet park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.