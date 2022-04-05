American Landmark Buys 328-Unit Cavalli at Iron Horse Station Apartments Near Fort Worth
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark has purchased Cavalli at Iron Horse Station, a 328-unit apartment community in North Richland Hills, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. Built in 2021, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 605 to 1,298 square feet and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, media/game room, fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a pet park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.