American Landmark Buys 328-Unit Palmetto Point Apartments in San Antonio

Palmetto Point Apartments in San Antonio totals 328 units. The property was built in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — Tampa-based multifamily investment firm American Landmark has acquired Palmetto Point Apartments, a 328-unit community in San Antonio’s Medical Center submarket. The site is located across from USAA’s corporate headquarters on the city’s northwest side. Built in 2020, the gated community features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 653 to 1,451 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Communal amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an outdoor fireplace, clubhouse with a fitness center, business center, internet café and an entertainment room with billiards and flatscreen TVs. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the sale on behalf of the seller and developer, locally based firm Koontz Corp.