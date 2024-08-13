Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Prose-Eastgate-Fate
American Landmark will rebrand Prose Eastgate, a 366-unit apartment community in Fate, as Jameson Apartments.
American Landmark Buys 366-Unit Prose Eastgate Apartments in Fate, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FATE, TEXAS — Tampa-based investment firm American Landmark has purchased Prose Eastgate, a 366-unit apartment community in Fate, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Built in 2023, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, resident lounge, entertainment kitchen, a fitness center, business center, dog park and package lockers. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Prose is the workforce housing brand of Alliance Residential. American Landmark has since rebranded the property as Jameson Apartments.

