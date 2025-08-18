Monday, August 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2000 Wynwood
Upon completion, 2000 Wynwood Plaza will comprise 310 apartment units, with studios, one- and two-bedroom floorplans.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

American Landmark, Clearline Break Ground on 310-Unit Apartment Complex in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District

by Abby Cox

MIAMI — A partnership between Tampa- based American Landmark Apartments and New York-based Clearline Real Estate has broken ground on 2000 Wynwood, a 310-unit apartment complex located in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Leo A Daly designed the project, which will feature luxury studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities will include a resort-style rooftop swimming pool, fitness center, resident lounge, coworking areas and 308 private parking spaces. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

You may also like

High Street Residential Completes 209-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $155M Loan for Refinancing...

Merchants Bank Funds $60.5M Acquisition Loan for Queens...

NAI Emory Hill Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Apartment...

Kislak Negotiates $6.3M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Local Investment Group Buys 47-Acre East Bank Scrapyard...

DLC, DRA Advisors Acquire Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center...

SRS Real Estate Arranges $7.3M Sale of a...

First Horizon Signs Lease to Occupy Three Floors...