American Landmark, Clearline Break Ground on 310-Unit Apartment Complex in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District

MIAMI — A partnership between Tampa- based American Landmark Apartments and New York-based Clearline Real Estate has broken ground on 2000 Wynwood, a 310-unit apartment complex located in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Leo A Daly designed the project, which will feature luxury studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities will include a resort-style rooftop swimming pool, fitness center, resident lounge, coworking areas and 308 private parking spaces. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.