American Landmark Completes 80-Unit Multifamily Project in Union, New Jersey
UNION, N.J. — Locally based developer American Landmark Development has completed Phase I of Centurion Union, a project that delivered 80 multifamily residences to the supply of Union, a suburb of Newark. The property features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units with wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops and glass-enclosed showers. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space, children’s play area and a dog run. Phase I of the project is now fully leased, and American Landmark may begin construction of Phase II by the first quarter of next year.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.