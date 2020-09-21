REBusinessOnline

American Landmark Completes 80-Unit Multifamily Project in Union, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Centurion-Union-New-Jersey

Phase I of Centurion Union in New Jersey totals 80 units.

UNION, N.J. — Locally based developer American Landmark Development has completed Phase I of Centurion Union, a project that delivered 80 multifamily residences to the supply of Union, a suburb of Newark. The property features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units with wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops and glass-enclosed showers. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space, children’s play area and a dog run. Phase I of the project is now fully leased, and American Landmark may begin construction of Phase II by the first quarter of next year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  