American Landmark Completes 80-Unit Multifamily Project in Union, New Jersey

Phase I of Centurion Union in New Jersey totals 80 units.

UNION, N.J. — Locally based developer American Landmark Development has completed Phase I of Centurion Union, a project that delivered 80 multifamily residences to the supply of Union, a suburb of Newark. The property features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units with wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops and glass-enclosed showers. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space, children’s play area and a dog run. Phase I of the project is now fully leased, and American Landmark may begin construction of Phase II by the first quarter of next year.