American Landmark Purchases 304-Unit Ingleside Apartments in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — American Landmark Apartments has purchased Ingleside Apartments, a 304-unit community located at 9345 Blue House Road in North Charleston. The Tampa-based investor plans to rebrand the property, its seventh in the Charleston metropolitan area, as Sage at Ingleside. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2008, Sage at Ingleside offers amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, barbecue/picnic area, multipurpose clubhouse and an onsite dog park.