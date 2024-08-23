Friday, August 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
American Landmark Apartments plans to rebrand the North Charleston community as Sage at Ingleside.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

American Landmark Purchases 304-Unit Ingleside Apartments in North Charleston

by John Nelson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — American Landmark Apartments has purchased Ingleside Apartments, a 304-unit community located at 9345 Blue House Road in North Charleston. The Tampa-based investor plans to rebrand the property, its seventh in the Charleston metropolitan area, as Sage at Ingleside. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2008, Sage at Ingleside offers amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, barbecue/picnic area, multipurpose clubhouse and an onsite dog park.

You may also like

Presidium Completes 334-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

Palladium USA Completes $64M Multifamily Project in Anna,...

Northmarq Brokers $55M Sale of Braxton at Lake...

Pearlmark, Seastone Capital Acquire 433,039 SF Industrial Building...

CBRE Arranges $32.5M Refinancing for Westshore Center Office...

Solender/Hall Negotiates Sale of 63,000 SF Office Building...

CBRE Arranges $15.4M Acquisition Loan for Del Arte...

Peakview Center Sells Retail Property in Greenwood Village,...

Laramie County Buys 74,476 SF Office Building in...