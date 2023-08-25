American Landmark Purchases 322-Unit Wimberly at Deerwood Apartments in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — American Landmark Apartments has acquired The Wimberly at Deerwood, a 322-unit multifamily community located at 9727 Touchton Road in Jacksonville. Built in 2000 and now dubbed The Drake at Deerwood, the property features residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 659 to 1,300 square feet. Amenities at the community include a pool and sundeck, outdoor kitchen and barbecue grills, a volleyball court, two dog parks, garages and boat parking available for rent and a clubhouse with a resident lounge, media room, billiards lounge, game room and fitness studio.

American Landmark plans to upgrade the clubhouse, fitness center, pool, outdoor kitchen, roofs, landscaping and exterior paint, as well as add electric vehicle charging stations, package lockers and a new camera system. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.