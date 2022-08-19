REBusinessOnline

American Landmark Purchases Element at Stonebridge Apartments in Chesterfield, Virginia

Built in 2016, Element at Stonebridge in Chesterfield, Va., offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 563 to 1,236 square feet.

CHESTERFIELD, VA. — American Landmark has purchased Element at Stonebridge, a 400-unit apartment community located at 301 Karl Linn Drive in Chesterfield, just south of Richmond. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 2016, Element at Stonebridge offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 563 to 1,236 square feet. The apartments include designer wood cabinets, granite counters with deep sinks and chrome fixtures, full-size washers and dryers, plank flooring, walk-in closets and island kitchens in most units. Amenities include a saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, clubroom with billiards and TVs, outdoor game and TV lounge, courtyard with grills and firepit, 24-hour business center and community Wi-Fi. Element at Stonebridge marks American Landmark’s second acquisition in Virginia this year, following Boulders Lakeside Apartments in January, which is only an hour away from Element at Stonebridge.

