American Legion Post 435 Proposes $67.5M Redevelopment of Headquarters in Richfield, Minnesota

RICHFIELD, MINN. — American Legion Post 435 has proposed a $67.5 million redevelopment of its headquarters in Richfield, a southern suburb of Minneapolis. The proposed project, Veterans Village 435, would deliver 195 apartment units with priority for veteran residents. Slightly more than 20 percent of the units would be priced for those earning up to 50 percent of the area median income.

The development would also house the Post’s administrative offices and a banquet facility that would double as the Post’s membership meeting space. Plans call for a privately operated restaurant and dedicated space for agencies serving the needs of veterans. The project would also include several extended-stay units for the families of veterans staying at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.

Post leadership is seeking a $10 million state funding appropriation to help pay for construction of the project. Elwyn Tinklenberg, who formerly served as the state’s commissioner of transportation, is working through his own organization, The Tinklenberg Group, with the proposed project developer, St. Louis-based JPL Development.