American Liberty Hospitality Opens 300-Room Dual-Branded Hotel in Houston

Situated at 6840 Almeda Road, the 10-story, dual-branded Hilton hotel offers proximity to premier cultural and educational destinations, including Houston’s Museum District and Hermann Park.

HOUSTON — Locally based owner-operator American Liberty Hospitality has opened a dual-branded hotel at 6480 Almeda Road on the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus in Houston. The combined Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton total 300 rooms and include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and 3,600 square feet of shared meeting and event space. Project partners included Houston-based design firm MCS Architects, general contractor Arch-Con Corp. and construction lenders Amegy Bank and United Missouri Bank.