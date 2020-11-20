REBusinessOnline

American Liberty Nears Completion of 319-Room, Dual-Branded Hotel in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

IHG-Dual-Brand-Houston

The new dual-branded hotel at 2351 W. Loop S. in Houston is scheduled to open in February 2021.

HOUSTON — Houston-based American Liberty Hospitality is nearing completion of a 319-room hotel in its hometown that will feature dual brands from InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). Located at 2351 W. Loop S. in the city’s Galleria district, the 14-story building will house a 169-room Holiday Inn Express and a 150-room Staybridge Suites. Shared amenities will include meeting and event space, a grab-and-go retail outlet, outdoor pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and complimentary breakfast. The development team expects to debut the dual-branded hotel in February 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  