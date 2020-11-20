American Liberty Nears Completion of 319-Room, Dual-Branded Hotel in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

HOUSTON — Houston-based American Liberty Hospitality is nearing completion of a 319-room hotel in its hometown that will feature dual brands from InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). Located at 2351 W. Loop S. in the city’s Galleria district, the 14-story building will house a 169-room Holiday Inn Express and a 150-room Staybridge Suites. Shared amenities will include meeting and event space, a grab-and-go retail outlet, outdoor pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and complimentary breakfast. The development team expects to debut the dual-branded hotel in February 2021.