American Life Receives $122.7M in Refinancing for Mixed-Use Property in Seattle

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Mixed-Use, Office, Washington, Western

Located at 255 South King St. in Seattle, the property consists of a 209,476-square-foot office tower and a 23-story, 282-room Hilton Embassy Suites Hotel.

SEATTLE — American Life Insurance (ALI) has received a $122.7 million loan for the refinancing of 255 South King Street, an office and hotel property located in Seattle. PCCP provided the loan to ALI, which developed the mixed-use property in February 2018.

255 South King Street consists of a 209,476-square-foot office tower and a 23-story, 282-room Hilton Embassy Suites. The hotel features approximately 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a pool, and a fitness center. The office tower, which spans 11 stories above a seven-story retail and parking garage podium, was fully leased at the time of sale.

Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Stephen Michels, Zachary Kraft and Lauren Greenberg of Cushman & Wakefield’s Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team arranged the financing for the borrower.

