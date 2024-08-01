Thursday, August 1, 2024
A plethora of parks are easily accessible from The Bold, including Gantry Plaza State Park, a 12-acre riverside oasis. Other nearby outdoor destinations include Hunter’s Point South’s 11 acres of landscaped waterfront parkland, Murray Playground, McKenna Triangle, Court Square Park and Rafferty Triangle.
American Lions Begins Leasing 164-Unit Apartment Building in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — American Lions, which is a joint venture between locally based developers Fetner Properties and Lions Group, has begun leasing The Bold, a 164-unit apartment building in Queens. Designed by SLCE Architects, the 28-story building is located at 2701 Jackson Ave. in the borough’s Long Island City area and includes 50 affordable housing residences. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The amenity package consists of a coworking lounge, gym with a climbing wall, party room with a bar and kitchen, clubhouse lounge, media room and a golf simulator room. Rents start at roughly $3,600 per month for a studio apartment.

